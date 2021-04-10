El Clasico!! 2021 Live Free Stream: How to Watch Reddit Real vs Barca H2H – Film Daily

El Clasico 2021 Live stream Free How To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Reddit Online There’s more intrigue than ever as the first El Clasico of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign gets set for kick-off today at Camp.

Both sides suffered shock defeats in their last domestic outings, Real being left stunned last Saturday after Anthony Lozano’s first-half strike gave newly-promoted Cádiz a 1-0 win over last year’s La Liga champions.

Nou, with historic rivals Follow our guide below to watch every minute of this can’t-miss match – here’s how to get a from anywhere.

The worse was still to come for Real, however, a few days later they were humbled 3-2 by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

How to watch The classic from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing giants online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you’re abroad, you probably won’t be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch El Clasico 2020 in the UK

La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for Saturday afternoon’s big match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the UK. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV for £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media.

Better still, due to the current circumstances, the Saturday blackout rule has been temporarily lifted, meaning you can tune in to Saturday afternoon matches live on La Liga TV.

Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you’ll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: FREE El Clasico live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It’s an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app.

Whatever option you choose, Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming coverage will start at 9.45 am ET / 6.45 am ET ahead of a 10 am ET / 7 am PT kick-off on Saturday, October 24.

And don’t forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream El Clasico soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be shown in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.

If you don’t want to subscribe to beIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service’s La Liga soccer coverage.

The game begins, south of the border, at 10 am ET / 7 am ET.

Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

El Clasico live stream: how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you fancy watching El Clasico Down Under, you’ll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster…beIN Sports.

That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

This crucial clash at Camp Nou kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbors, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand including this huge match

It costs $19.78 per month after you’ve taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there’s no standalone beIN Sports subscription option.

The kick-off time for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in New Zealand is 3 am NZDT in the wee hours of Sunday, October 25.

El Clasico preview: Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

The ongoing saga surrounding Lionel Messi’s future at Barca appears to continue to be a distraction for the hosts with boss Ronald Koeman offering up that the Argentine star’s performances “could be better” as he currently sees his hyper-talented side languishing mid-table.

There are also plenty of questions being asked about the form of another one of the club’s big names, struggling striker Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has failed to score so far this season and blazed over the bar his side’s best chance in their recent defeat against Getafe.

There are two El Clasico encounters between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga each season – here are the dates for 2020/21.

Saturday, October 24: Barcelona vs Real Madrid a

Sunday, April 11: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Last season (2019/20), Madrid enjoyed the spoils of the rivalry, notching a victory in March earlier this year just before the world went into coronavirus lockdown.