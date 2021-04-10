El Classico Tonite Watch Live Streaming For Free Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Squad

Some fans of football are waiting for one more exciting match tonight. For many days, fans were waiting for this match and the day has come when it will be played between two enthusiastic teams. The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in the Spanish Capital on Saturday evening. While team Real Madrid will happily welcome the latest edition of El Classico. Team Los Blancos are standing on the third number in the Spain top list and Barcelona is on the second number. The amazing match will be held at 12:30 and fans can watch this fantastic match Live on FaceBook for Free in India.

Will it be the last EL Classico for Messi?

This amazing watch will raise the confidence of their fans because for a long time, fans were waiting for this and also, excited to watch their favorite players in the games but along with this, some questions are rumoring around that El Classico will be the last match for Lionel Messi? The contract of Messi will expire with Barcelona at the end of this season and maybe, the star of Argentina will not be happy about this, he will remember his games at the Catalan Club.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona:- Match Details

Match Teams: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Date: April 11, 2021

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain

Lineup Players: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live

Real Madrid:- Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius, Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, and Nacho.

Barcelona:- Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba, Messi, Dembele Ter Stegen, Griezmann, Mingueza, and De Jong.

Messi will be the Unique milestone of Cusp

According to the details, the player Lionel Messi could be the player with the most joint official editions of El Clasico and if it will be compared with Sergio Ramos’ 45. If he decides to play on Saturday so, the captain of Real Madrid will prepare for this and both will maintain everything with some legendary players plie Manolo Sanchis, Xavi Hernandez, and Paco Gento.

Match Team & Timings:- Saturday, April 10, 2021

Getafe vs Cadiz: – 05:30 PM IS

Athletic Club vs Alaves: – 07:45 PM IST

Eibar vs Levante: – 10:00 PM (IST)

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: – 12:30 AM (IST)

Villarreal vs Osasun: – 05:30 PM (IST)

Valencia vs Real Sociedad: – 06:30 PM (IST)

Real Valladolid vs Granada: – 10:00 PM (IST)

Monday, April 12, 2021

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid – 12:30 AM (IST)

Tuesday, April 13

Celta Vigo vs Seville: – 12:30 AM (IST)

Where to Watch Match In India?

Indian football fans are waiting for the match to watch but some are unaware of the important details that where can they watch this match? So, you can easily watch Real Madrid and Barcelona match for FREE in India, just go the Facebook and search for the La Liga official page and watch the match for free there. Also, La Liga is not telecast any type of match on Television through channels.