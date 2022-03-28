El Salvador declared a state of emergency after the mass killings. News

The measures were taken after 62 murders were reported on Saturday, making it the most violent day in nearly 30 years.

El Salvador’s parliament has approved a state of emergency that has temporarily suspended some constitutional protections in the Central American country following a wave of killings attributed to criminal gangs.

Police reported a total of 62 murders on Saturday, making it the most violent day in nearly three decades.

“We approve extraordinary governance, which will allow our government to protect the lives of the Salvadoran people and face criminality,” Congress President Ernesto Castro said after an extraordinary session early Sunday.

The country recorded 1,140 homicides in 2021 – an average of 18 deaths per 100,000 residents, but still…