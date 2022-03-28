El Salvador declares state of emergency after killing 76 people in 2 days

El Salvador’s Congress accepted President Nayib Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday after dozens of gang-related killings over the weekend.

Fourteen people were killed on Friday and 62 on Saturday, a scale of violence not seen in years. In comparison, there were 79 murders in the entire month of February.

Bukele announced the request on his social media accounts on Saturday, and Congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for 30 days, but could be extended.

The killings appeared to be linked to the country’s notorious street gangs, which effectively control many areas of the capital. The National Police said they have apprehended five…