El Salvador declares state of emergency amid gang-related killings

Police have detained a suspect in a murder near a market in San Salvador, El Salvador on March 27.Salvador Melendez / The Associated Press

El Salvador’s Congress accepted President Nayib Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend.

Fourteen people were killed on Friday and 62 on Saturday, a scale of violence not seen in years. In comparison, there were 79 murders in the entire month of February.

Bukele announced the request on his social media accounts on Saturday, and Congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for thirty days, but could be extended.

The murders unfolded…