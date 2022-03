El Salvador under “state of emergency” due to mass violence

Monday, 28 March 2022 – 09:41 UTC





“We will not back down in this war against gangs, we will not rest until we catch the criminals responsible for these acts and bring them to justice,” Bukele said.

El Salvador’s parliament agreed to validate a nationwide state of emergency on Sunday after clashes between gangs killed 62 people on Saturday, it was announced.

The measure, approved by a vote of 67 out of 84, “declares a state of emergency throughout the national territory due to serious disturbance of public order by the offender …