El Trafico saves: Chicharito-led LA Galaxy earn “city pride” against LAFC

As wacky as El Trafico may be, Saturday’s final score continued with perhaps the only credible trend in this bitter crosstown rivalry: LAFC can’t touch the Galaxy at Carson. The Gs are now 5W-0L-2D on home turf against their smaller neighbors, and see this result as further proof that they are headed in the right direction in year two under Wanny.
“We’ve definitely brought the fight and the spirit, and that’s the main thing you need to bring in these games,” said goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, noting that “the spirit, the energy from the stands definitely transfers to the pitch.” Went”.
“It wasn’t perfect, and we can definitely be better quality-wise. I honestly feel like the first six games, we’ve been good. I think we’ve been strong defensively… .
