Elden Ring: 10 essential tips for surviving the Underworld

It may be a little late for new resolutions, but it’s never too late for a new video format! We know that From Software games are known to have a slightly higher than average difficulty. In our utmost kindness, the JV Editor invites you to discover 10 tips for dealing with Elden Ring.

Summary Beat Margit easily

The Rune Thief

Bypass Veiling

Easily complete the map

Duplicate Boss Rewards

Improve your minds

Find resources in the right places

My friend the skeleton

The horse is fantastic

Elden Ring is a bit like the Sekiro of Dark Souls

Beat Margit easily

The first wall that players hit when they started the game is obviously Margit. This formidable boss has powerful weapons that easily break your posture, in addition to having quite unpredictable movements. There is, however, a way to defeat Margit very easily, and completely planned by the game. Inside a cave, north of the large lake of Necrolimbo, you will find a certain Pat L’Enfranchi. Make him lose life, but don’t kill him. By returning later to him, he can sell you the “Margit’s Chains”, allowing you to pin the famous boss to the ground.

The Rune Thief

The castle of Voilorage is the first real dungeon in the game. Its narrow corridors, its huge halls, but obviously, its many enemies. However, you should know that the NPC at the entrance to the castle, a certain Gostoc, has fun stealing runes from you each time you die. After beating Godrick, you can find Gostoc in the same arena. If you defeat him, he will return all of your stolen runes.

Bypass Veiling

If you’re in a bit of a hurry, and you don’t want to discover the huge castle of Voilorage, there is a little trick that will surely help you. From the Voilorage Shack, there is a hidden path to the north, under a huge broken bridge. Allowing you to completely bypass the game’s first dungeon.

Easily complete the map

Are you a cartographer at heart? There is a little technique to quickly and easily complete the Elden Ring map. When you open your map, even if you haven’t discovered the area yet, you can make out a small, slightly sketched stele shape. This is where the Fragment of this area will be, allowing you to complete the map of the region.

Duplicate Boss Rewards

After defeating one of Queen Marika’s heirs, you get a Major Rune. The latter will allow you to benefit from a bonus or a special power. On top of that, defeating one of these bosses will grant you a different item depending on which one you downed. Kinds of soul fragments of defeated enemies. This storage will give you access to a pack of runes or the choice between two weapons at the Round Table. There is a trick to get both rewards. To do this, find a Wandering Mausoleum, a sort of huge stone turtle, which carries a large tower on its back. Inside, you can deposit your Fragment in a stone chest, thus allowing you to duplicate the object.

Improve your minds

Near the cabin on the outskirts of Voilorage, you will find Roderika, a mysterious woman who will offer you a quest. She asks you to find an item in Voilorage Castle. After bringing it to her, she will join the Round Table, allowing you following another small request, to improve your spirits.

Find resources in the right places

Despite the very nebulous side of the game universe, the world of Elden Ring is created in a very logical way. The various resources will always be located in a clean environment. Those to improve the spirits will be in the catacombs, for the vials of Tears always near the trees, and everything related to weapons will always be placed in the galleries.

My friend the skeleton

We were just talking about spirit, know that there is a particularly practical one for the start of the game. In the village of Necromantic Waters, defeat the boss there to obtain the “Skeleton Militia Ashes”. This invocation has a particularity, that of being able to get up after being defeated as long as the enemy does not complete them. Perfect for taking on bosses from behind.

The horse is fantastic

To explore the vast environment offered by Elden Ring, what better than to ride on the back of your mount, Torrent. The large air currents that allow you to jump to a great height, also allow you to do the opposite. Although it is never mentioned in the game, the currents can just as well serve as your rescue mattress. Of course, it is possible to fight on Torrent’s back, but you can also drag your weapon on the ground by holding the right trigger on your controller. Thus, enemies in your path will take some damage.

Elden Ring is a bit like the Sekiro of Dark Souls

Elden Ring gives you the opportunity to browse the game by being as discreet as possible. Kicking an enemy in the back who hasn’t noticed you will take away a significant amount of life. In addition to this, it is completely possible to move away from a group of enemies, to come back a few minutes later to take them from behind.