Elden Ring: “Creating names has been difficult since Game of Thrones” or when George RR Martin responds to a fan theory

When it comes to crazy lore theories, the From Software community often responds. The proof with the one who has stirred the web in recent days: George RR Martin would have hidden his initials in the name of the bosses.

This article goes over the names of some story-related bosses. For those currently wandering the Underworld and discovering one by one the pleasures its exploration can bring, it is recommended not to read the following.

Give me a G, two R’s and an M

Elden Ring, a sensational game from the beginning of the year, is the latest from From Software’s Japanese goldsmiths (Dark Souls, Sekiro, Demon’s Souls…). It was produced in collaboration with George RR Martin, author of the literary saga A Song of Ice and Fire which served as source material for the television series Game of Thrones. For Elden Ring, it is also his pen that he brings by writing the framework of the story: the Circle of Elden, vital source of the World Tree was broken and were recovered by the descendants of the Queen of the Inter-Earth. The Circle fragments allowed them to become demigods and sparked a war called the Shattering. The (very) heavy task of the player consists in defeating these lords and recovering the fragments to reconstitute the circle.

Godrick

And about these lords, a crazy theory emerged last week. PCGamer notice that the demigods of Elden Ring, those important bosses in the story, have one thing in common: their first names all begin with an initial of the surname of George RR Martin. Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon and Marika. Just that. And as if that weren’t enough, all opponents with a major rune have “benefited” from a similar treatment and see their first name starting with a G, an R or an M.

“Creating names is hard since the Iron Throne”

If the observation can make you smile, it would only be a simple coincidence: after all, the name of the science fiction author already has his name in the credits and it is today (almost) public notoriety that he collaborated on the game with Miyazaki. However, he wanted to put things on his notablog blog in a post:

There’s a weird story on the internet about how I hid my initials in Elden Ring. Well, really? I’ve been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I have the firm intuition to have given my characters first names that start with G, R or M… but also with the other letters of the alphabet. Creating names is hard, especially since Game of Thrones uses a lot of them and I really like giving family members names that look alike..

A less scripted end than we would have liked, but this theory will have had the merit of agitating the brains of fans and mobilizing one of the reactions of one of the masters of science fiction. As a reminder, Elden Ring is available since February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Source : George R.R. Martin

