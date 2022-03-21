LATEST

Elden Ring: don’t play online if you don’t want to lose your save

Game News Elden Ring: don’t play online if you don’t want to lose your save

New episode in the soap opera “The online mode of Elden Ring is full of dangers”. Today, it is hackers corrupting the backup of their adversaries who are rampant in the Underworld.

Hours of grind…gone

What’s new in the Underworld? Since the substantial update 1.0.3 deployed on Elden Ring last week, it seems that it becomes dangerous to play online. Noted by the @EldenRingUpdate Twitter page, some players simply see the hours spent in the game reduced to nothing after encountering malicious opponents. The latter, specializing in hack and hacking, manage to crash the player’s game while corrupting their save. The victims then inherit a save where their character dies on a loop due to a fatal fall:

At this time, neither Bandai Namco nor From Software has made a fix to address this issue. It is therefore strongly recommended that players avoid the online mode for the moment: some players see their backup, with more than 70 hours of play, disappear.

A solution exists

However, the community of Elden Ring rallied together and managed to find a few ways to escape the curse. It is on Reddit that the user draganedig shared a way out of the infinite loop:

  • Each time your game loads, you will have a small second before your character dies. You have to use this time to close the game with “Alt+F4”. This gives you more time to open your card.
  • When you reconnect to the game, open your map as quickly as possible then press the key that lists the available grace sites while repeatedly pressing A (or X) to teleport there.

A manipulation that helps to ward off the curse. The latter nevertheless serves as a reminder of the importance of having several backups on hand in the event of a problem, especially since this is not the first time that a hacker with bad intentions has come forward: last week, we we were talking about a “necessary evil for the game” which prohibited his opponents from replaying online.

By chatmhgWriting jeuxvideo.com

MPTwitter

