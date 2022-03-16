LATEST

Elden Ring: forget paper and pencils, this application remembers your quests for you!

Posted on

news tip Elden Ring: forget paper and pencils, this application remembers your quests for you!

The success of Elden Ring is almost as resounding as its difficulty: worthy of other From Software games, this action-RPG invites you to die, perish, pass away, and die again until you defeat your enemies, but that’s not all. During your adventure, you will have to do a lot of NPCs a favor, and you will have to train your memory to remember all their requests – or download a miracle application that will remember all that for you.

In Elden Ringyou and your trusty steed, Torrent, will have to roam hostile lands in search of the fragments of the Circle of Elden. The Underworld realm is vast and filled with chests, quests, and monsters that would thrill even the most tenacious adventurer – but not you, because you are used to From Software games and that the grotesque creatures that more or less look like mutated birds don’t scare you at all. No, you, which makes you shiver with anguish, it’s the many quests and the fact that they don’t appear in any menu, challenging your memory.

A game that tests memory as well as Dr. Kawashima

Withholding a whole lot of information regarding an NPC’s specific request may not be a problem for immediate quests, but for those that ask you to go to the other end of the map or that you activate just before going to bed, it’s a little more complicated. Especially since we don’t all have the same memory, and we don’t always have paper and a pencil available during our intensive hack’n’slash sessions, which makes this lack of follow-up a real accessibility problem. Fortunately, a charitable soul thought of those affected and created a tool that could well revolutionize the management of quests in Elden Ring, and many other RPGs.

Shattered Ring: the app that remembers your quests

This charitable soul answers in the name of Dachary Careya specialist in technical writing who notably works on documentation for MongoDB Realm, a tool for creating applications for Android, iOS, and the Web. Thanks to her expertise in the matter, she was able to create her very first application to solve the Elden Ring quest tracking problem: Shattered Ring. With this app, you can enter all the data related to a particular quest, such as the title, the NPCs concerned, and the places you will have to visit to complete it. Note that you will have to fill in the names yourself, this app is not just for Elden Ring and can be used for save information related to other RPGs, like a game of Dungeons and Dragons, for example.

Elden Ring: forget paper and pencils, this application remembers your quests for you!

Concretely, if you meet an NPC somewhere and he asks you to do something for him, you can use the app to tell if he was in Liurna, Caelid or elsewhere, what he asked you to do, and where this quest will take you and if it will lead to other missions. You can even add annotations to it, such as the presence of tough monsters in such a place or if one of your other quests asks you to go there as well. At this stage of development, Shattered Ring is only available on iOSbut given its success since its release, it is possible that the developer will deploy the application on Android also.

And you, how do you remember all your quests in Elden Ring? Do you have a dedicated notebook or another method of your own? Tell us everything in the comments!

Elden Ring Walkthrough, Guide, Tips and Tricks

Summary of the Elden Ring walkthrough

Profile of luneera, Jeuxvideo.com

By luneeraWriting jeuxvideo.com

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
419
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top