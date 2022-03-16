Elden Ring: forget paper and pencils, this application remembers your quests for you!

The success of Elden Ring is almost as resounding as its difficulty: worthy of other From Software games, this action-RPG invites you to die, perish, pass away, and die again until you defeat your enemies, but that’s not all. During your adventure, you will have to do a lot of NPCs a favor, and you will have to train your memory to remember all their requests – or download a miracle application that will remember all that for you.

In Elden Ringyou and your trusty steed, Torrent, will have to roam hostile lands in search of the fragments of the Circle of Elden. The Underworld realm is vast and filled with chests, quests, and monsters that would thrill even the most tenacious adventurer – but not you, because you are used to From Software games and that the grotesque creatures that more or less look like mutated birds don’t scare you at all. No, you, which makes you shiver with anguish, it’s the many quests and the fact that they don’t appear in any menu, challenging your memory.

A game that tests memory as well as Dr. Kawashima

Withholding a whole lot of information regarding an NPC’s specific request may not be a problem for immediate quests, but for those that ask you to go to the other end of the map or that you activate just before going to bed, it’s a little more complicated. Especially since we don’t all have the same memory, and we don’t always have paper and a pencil available during our intensive hack’n’slash sessions, which makes this lack of follow-up a real accessibility problem. Fortunately, a charitable soul thought of those affected and created a tool that could well revolutionize the management of quests in Elden Ring, and many other RPGs.

Shattered Ring: the app that remembers your quests

This charitable soul answers in the name of Dachary Careya specialist in technical writing who notably works on documentation for MongoDB Realm, a tool for creating applications for Android, iOS, and the Web. Thanks to her expertise in the matter, she was able to create her very first application to solve the Elden Ring quest tracking problem: Shattered Ring. With this app, you can enter all the data related to a particular quest, such as the title, the NPCs concerned, and the places you will have to visit to complete it. Note that you will have to fill in the names yourself, this app is not just for Elden Ring and can be used for save information related to other RPGs, like a game of Dungeons and Dragons, for example.

Concretely, if you meet an NPC somewhere and he asks you to do something for him, you can use the app to tell if he was in Liurna, Caelid or elsewhere, what he asked you to do, and where this quest will take you and if it will lead to other missions. You can even add annotations to it, such as the presence of tough monsters in such a place or if one of your other quests asks you to go there as well. At this stage of development, Shattered Ring is only available on iOSbut given its success since its release, it is possible that the developer will deploy the application on Android also.

And you, how do you remember all your quests in Elden Ring? Do you have a dedicated notebook or another method of your own? Tell us everything in the comments!

