Elden Ring Memolith: List and location

If you’re playing a pure spellcaster, like a Shard Sorcerer, it’s absolutely vital to have as many spell slots as possible so that you always have tools that can handle a wide range of situations, both in PvE than in PvP. In this case, you must find all the available memoliths as quickly as possible.

General information on the Memoliths

In Elden Ring, all classes start with 2 spell slots, and by finding the 8 Mémolithes over your adventures, it can go up up to 10 slots. As there is no need to equip the Memoliths, we can see this as an encouragement to integrate a little magic into your build, even if it is simply support. Faith-type incantations are particularly popular in this area, with only 12 Faith you get heal over time, a weapon buff, as well as the very popular “Flame, Cleanse Me” which removes Scarlet Rot and the poison.

Note in passing that your Memoliths are kept in New Adventure 2 mode, aka New Game Plus. But those already found in the previous part cannot be obtained again. We will have to wait for updates or DLCs that may introduce new ones. If you really want additional spell slots, the Nokstella Moon Legendary Talisman adds 2.

Position of the 8 Memoliths

The Memoliths are almost all easy to obtain, at least when you know where to look and know the solution to the enigma that will often block your access to this precious object. The reason being that the majority of the Memoliths are in wizard shard towers with sealed entrances. We have prepared a dedicated guide for each of these puzzles, you can find the precise location of the Memolith, as well as the solution in this article each time. We list them here in order of zone progression.