Elden Ring Memolith: List and location

If you’re playing a pure spellcaster, like a Shard Sorcerer, it’s absolutely vital to have as many spell slots as possible so that you always have tools that can handle a wide range of situations, both in PvE than in PvP. In this case, you must find all the available memoliths as quickly as possible.
General information on the Memoliths
In Elden Ring, all classes start with 2 spell slots, and by finding the 8 Mémolithes over your adventures, it can go up up to 10 slots. As there is no need to equip the Memoliths, we can see this as an encouragement to integrate a little magic into your build, even if it is simply support. Faith-type incantations are particularly popular in this area, with only 12 Faith you get heal over time, a weapon buff, as well as the very popular “Flame, Cleanse Me” which removes Scarlet Rot and the poison.
Note in passing that your Memoliths are kept in New Adventure 2 mode, aka New Game Plus. But those already found in the previous part cannot be obtained again. We will have to wait for updates or DLCs that may introduce new ones. If you really want additional spell slots, the Nokstella Moon Legendary Talisman adds 2.
Position of the 8 Memoliths
The Memoliths are almost all easy to obtain, at least when you know where to look and know the solution to the enigma that will often block your access to this precious object. The reason being that the majority of the Memoliths are in wizard shard towers with sealed entrances. We have prepared a dedicated guide for each of these puzzles, you can find the precise location of the Memolith, as well as the solution in this article each time. We list them here in order of zone progression.
- 1st Memolith – Necrolimbo, in the Tearful Peninsula : In the Shard Tower of Oridys, after having solved the enigma of the 3 learned beasts.
- 2nd Commended – Round Table: Bought from the Carcasses of Twin Servants for 3000 Runes.
- 3rd Memolith – Liurnia, in the northwestern part of the lake : In Testu’s Shard Tower, after solving the puzzle of the 3 learned beasts.
- 4th Mémolithe – Liurnia, academy of Raya Lucaria : On the first boss, the Crimson Wolf of Radagon. You need the Shardstone Key to enter the area.
- 5th Memolith – Liurnia, Southwest : Things get much more complicated here, she is in the first Tower of the Proselyte, solving the enigma of scholarship. You will need to have found the sSecond Shardstone Key in Part 2 of the Academy and have it delivered to Thops in order to get the necessary emote.
- 6th Memolith – Liurnia, North-West : To the 3 sisters, after the dungeon of the Manor of Caria. You have to start by agreeing to join Ranni’s cause in his tower, then go to the Seluvis Tower, a little south of the same area. The Memolith is in a chest upstairs.
- 7th Memolith – Caelid, Dragon Mound : In the Lenne Shard Tower, after going through the balcony. You can easily reach this tower, yet deep in a very dangerous area by using the start of D’s and Gurranq’s quests, as well as the teleporter behind the third church in Marika. In this case, it is possible to get very quickly and quite easily, but be careful not to get killed on the way.
- 8e Mémolithe – Mont Gelmir : On Maggie, the Demi-Human Queen, a mini-boss near Azur, the original wizard required for Sellen’s quest. There are different ways to reach the area more or less quickly, but it is in any case quite complex and dangerous to go there. You have to start by reaching the Altus Plateau through the underground galleries or the Dectus Elevator, or else, by using the mechanical Maiden’s deadly shortcut at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria academy, in which case you are directly teleported to Mount Gelmir, but getting out is no picnic.