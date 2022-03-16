LATEST

Elden Ring: sales figures finally formalized, a better launch than GTA and Pokémon?

Elden Ring: sales figures finally formalized, a better launch than GTA and Pokémon?

Despite the excitement following the release of Elden Ring, it’s hard to know how well the game was received by the public. But today, From Software and Bandai Namco released an official press release revealing their latest production numbers.

  • Elden Ring makes over ten million
  • GTA, Pokémon, Animal Crossing… Where does Elden Ring fit?

Elden Ring makes over ten million

Since February 25, many reports have been struggling to calculate the number of units distributed by Bandai Namco fromElden Ring. British and American figures, launch in Europe, on PlayStation … In short, nothing very concrete and which underlined the absence of official figures by the publisher. An absence filled today since on its official website, From Software and Bandai Namco today published a press release sharing the latest figures from Elden Ring: the title was distributed in 1 million copies on the Japanese archipelago, for 12 million units distributed worldwide. A performance that Hidetaka Miyazaki, President & CEO/Director of From Software but above all director of Elden Ring did not expect:

It’s surprising how many people have played Elden Ring. I would like to share my sincere thanks on behalf of the entire development team (…) We hope that players enjoy the degree of freedom offered by this vast world, while exploring its secrets and facing its many threats.

GTA, Pokémon, Animal Crossing… Where does Elden Ring fit?

Regarding the sales figures, From Software and Bandai Namco specify that they date from last march 14 and are the result of the sum between the distribution figures of the physical version of the game and the sales figures of the digital version of the game. And it must be recognized that twelve million units distributed worldwide constitute a colossal score, even after 18 days of marketing.

For comparison, we can choose The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : the title, now available on three generations of consoles, was then distributed 10 million copies a month after its release. We also assume that it is more than Pokémon Sword and Shieldone of the few Nintendo Switch games on which physical and digital distribution figures are available, as the latter reaches 16 million units two and a half months after his release. However, this is not the biggest launch of all time. Of course, there are the gargantuan figures achieved by GTA V when released: 11 million units distributed the day of its release, 16 million in five days. More recently, but to a lesser extent, it is Animal Crossing that does better in less time: it only took eleven days of marketing to New Horizons to achieve 12 million units distributed.

GTA V, Animal Crossing and Pokemon Sword/Shield

Elden Ring: sales figures finally formalized, a better launch than GTA and Pokémon?Elden Ring: sales figures finally formalized, a better launch than GTA and Pokémon?Elden Ring: sales figures finally formalized, a better launch than GTA and Pokémon?

