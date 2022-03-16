Elden Ring: What if the huge success of the game was just the beginning?

Almost a month after its release, Elden Ring is still at the heart of video game news! Between statements by developers, debates between players, discoveries and sharing of player exploits, there are many opportunities to talk about the game.

A success beyond expectations

This morning, and after several weeks of estimates as to the number of copies sold or sold, Bandai Namco decided to take stock, and take the opportunity to celebrate the more than successful launch of From Software’s latest game. In an investor call last November, Bandai Namco believed thatElden Ring would flow around 4 million units by the end of March. An estimate that seemed quite fair with regard to previous launches, but which has been totally contradicted by the players.

According to data from the publisher, Elden Ring sold not 4 but 12 million units, and this two weeks before the end of the month! A huge success for From Software, whose productions were renowned, without reaching an extremely large audience. A colossal success which amazed Hidetaka Miyazakiwho took the opportunity to thank everyone on behalf of the team.

Co-development between FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment brought to life this new action-RPG that has surpassed 12 million units sold worldwide. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our fans who have welcomed ELDEN RING into their video game collection. I am very proud to have been part of creating such a wonderful and fantastic game with FromSoftware, under the direction of director Miyazaki, and with George RR Martin, added Yasuo Miyakawa, CEO of Bandai Namco Entertainment

As players roam the Underworld again and again, facing the mysteries and dangers therein, it seems that Bandai Namco and From Software already have new ideas in mind. It’s easy to imagine that, like the studio’s other games, Elden Ring will be entitled to additional content, but a statement suggests that the game universe could expand beyond the video game :

We hope that Elden Ring will grow as an IP (characters and other IPs) in hopes of seeing it expand beyond the realm of games.

So what are From Software and Bandai Namco up to? Difficult to say for the moment, because the field of possibilities is vast. We can imagine that books dedicated to the game will quickly see the light of day, that derivative products could also fill the shelves of collectors, but such a declaration invites to imagine more things. Why not a seriesrie or animated film, novels, concerts, or events dedicated to fans. However, we will have to wait for an official communication to find out what Bandai Namco and From Software have.

