ENTERTAINMENT

Elderly couple accuses Irfan Pathan of illegal relationship with daughter-in-law, threatens suicide

Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that a video is going viral on social media about the former Irfan Pathan of Team India. In the video, an elderly couple is seen making serious allegations against Irfan Pathan. The couple says that they have an illicit relationship with their daughter-in-law with Irfan Pathan and she sleeps with them.

Friends tell you that in the Syed Ibrahim video, retired from the Ahmedabad Police Department, he is saying in the video, “My Chokre (son) daughter-in-law Irfan Pathan is a cricketer who is with him and sleeps with him.” He says that she herself speaks this thing with her mouth. Syed Ibrahim said, “I put pressure on my son to let him go as he is.”

Friends, let us tell you that Syed Ibrahim further said in the video, “We have given the recording to the police but still our complaint is not heard.” He also alleged that Irfan Pathan puts pressure on big officials. He said friends that if we do not get justice, then we will commit suicide. At the same time, he has also appealed to the people that after our death, you guys should do something that we can get justice.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top