Election 2022 in France: Why this time it will not be so easy for Macron to beat Marine Le Pen in the second round

Hugh Scofield

BBC News, Paris

6 hours

image Source, Getty Images caption, Emmanuel Macron had comfortably defeated Marine Le Pen in 2017.

The first time Emmanuel Macron faced Marine Le Pen, in the second round of the 2017 elections, he overtook his opponent in the polls.

At that time, the incumbent president managed to enter the Elysee with 66.06% of the vote, compared to Le Pen’s 33.94%.

But in the current match, in which both will be measured again on April 24, won’t be that easy For the European leader to defeat his opponent.

Estimates from this round show How the strategic vote was rewritten Electoral map of France.