Elections 2022 in France: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen win the first election round

10 April 2022 Updated 1 hour

image Source, Getty Images caption, Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron are in the second election in France.

President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen were the two most voted candidates in this Sunday’s elections in France, so they will face each other in a second presidential election round.

27,4% of votes, while their opponents 24,0,According to official figures, 95% of the votes were counted. In third place, close to the leader of the National Association, was the leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 21.6%.

Le Pen and Macron have already faced each other in the second election round in 2017.