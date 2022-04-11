Elections 2022 in France: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen win the first election round

- contract
- bbc news world
President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen were the two most voted candidates in this Sunday’s elections in France, so they will face each other in a second presidential election round.
long sign on english vowel found 27,4% of votes, while their opponents 24,0,According to official figures, 95% of the votes were counted. In third place, close to the leader of the National Association, was the leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 21.6%.
Le Pen and Macron have already faced each other in the second election round in 2017.
On this occasion the European country will celebrate…
Read Full News