Elections in France: Results Live | Macron took the win and awaits the opponent in the second round. A little ahead of Le Pen Melenchon

Clearly, France will again experience a ballot between current President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, the most voted candidate in the first round of the presidential election this Sunday. According to estimates by Ipsos, Macron has a higher-than-expected advantage in the latest elections: The president gets about 28 percent of the vote, while Le Pen is nearly 23 percent, just 0.8 percent above Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Candidates for re-election, held after an unusual campaign marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, regardless of the context of the vote. This improves on the results achieved five years ago, when he received 24.01 votes in the first round, but would also achieve Le Pen…