Electric Ireland gas and electricity prices up by more than 20%

Electric Ireland is the latest energy provider to announce a hike in its gas and electricity prices, affecting approximately 1.1 million electricity customers and 145,000 gas customers.

Electricity bills will increase by 23.4 per cent from May 1, while gas prices will increase by 24.8 per cent.

According to bonkers.ie, this would add €298 per year to the average customer’s electricity bill and €220 to their gas bill.

The company says that the price adjustment is due to continued change in the wholesale cost of energy.

The cost increase would add about €25 per month to the average electricity bill and just over €18 to the average gas bill.

According to the firm, a €2 million hardship fund will be open to customers experiencing difficulties in paying bills.

Today’s…