Electric Ireland prices to rise 23-25% from May

Electric Ireland has become the latest energy supplier to announce major price hikes due to rising oil and gas prices internationally.

The company said that it is increasing the rates for both electricity and gas customers from May 1.

The average electricity bill will increase by 23.4 per cent or €24.80 per month and the average gas bill by 24.8 per cent or €18.35 per month, it said.

The increase would increase electricity bills by about €300 per year and gas bills by €220.

