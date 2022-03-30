Electric Ireland will increase prices by about 25%

Electric Ireland has become the latest energy provider to raise its prices for both electricity and gas.

Electric Ireland said it would increase its residential electricity prices by 23.4% and gas prices by 24.8% from 1 May.

It said the increase would amount to €24.80 per month on the average residential electricity bill and €18.35 per month on the average residential gas bill.

Marguerite Sayers, executive director of Electric Ireland, said the company was fully aware that the rising cost of living was causing hardship to families across the country.

But he added that unfortunately the unprecedented and continued volatility in wholesale gas prices over the past 12 months means the company now needs to raise prices.

“We delayed the hike for as long as we could…