Electric Scooter Crayon Envy With 160 Km Range Launch In India Check Here Price Specs Features And More Details

Electric scooter maker Kryon has launched a new electric scooter. The range of Kryon NV scooters is great. The company claims that it can go up to 160 km on a single charge. Comfort seat has been given in this scooter and it can prove to be a better option for those who ride for a long time. It has features like geo tagging, central locking. Also, this scooter has a digital speedometer and a mobile charging port. Talking about the design, it has been given manual headlights, which give better visibility in low light along with attractive design.

Talking about power, 250 watt motor has been given in this scooter. The top speed of this scooter is 25 kmph. This scooter can carry a weight of up to 150 kg. The scooter does not require a driver’s license for this segment. The scooter gets tubeless tyres, disc brakes and 150 mm of ground clearance.

The price of this scooter is Rs 64000 ex-showroom. This scooter has been launched in different variants according to different mileage. At the same time, this scooter can be bought in Black, White, Blue and Silver colors. A 24-month warranty is being given on the motor and controller with this scooter. This scooter comes with reverse assist feature. It can be driven both forward and backward. This electric scooter comes with many features and better boot space. Along with this, keyless startup system has also been given in it. It can be bought at more than 100 retail locations across the country.

