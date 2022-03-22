Electric Scooter: Want freedom from expensive petrol, book this electric scooter at Rs 1947 – Simple One Electric Scooter Booking at Rs 1947 Delivery From June Range 300 km petrol price hike tutk

Petrol prices increased again in the country on Tuesday. After about 137 days, there has been an increase of 80 paise in it (Petrol Price Hike). Now a liter of petrol in Delhi has become 96 rupees 21 paise (Petrol Price in Delhi).

Where people are turning to electric vehicles to avoid expensive petrol, you too can get freedom from the inflation of petrol by booking this electric scooter for just Rs.1947.

Simple One getting booked in 1947

Bengaluru-based EV startup company Simple Energy launched its electric scooter Simple One on August 15 last year. Now the company is going to start its delivery very soon. The booking of this electric scooter is still on. You can book this electric scooter by visiting the company’s site for just Rs.1947.

Go 300 km in a single charge

The Simple One comes with a 3.2 kW fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kW removable battery pack. In this category, customers get a range of 236 km on a single charge, which is the highest range of any electric scooter in the country. Recently, the company has also given customers the option to buy two removable batteries of 1.6 kW. With this option, customers get a range of more than 300 km in a single charge.

If you buy a Simple One scooter with a range of 236 km, then it will cost you Rs 1.10 lakh. Whereas a scooter with a range of more than 300 km will cost Rs 1.45 lakh. Its delivery is expected to start from June.

