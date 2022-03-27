Electric Seamus Power Knocked Out in the Match Play Quarter

Seamus Power put on another stellar performance to make it to the quarterfinals by defeating Tyrell Hatton in a WGC-Dell Technologies match play.

The Watford player cemented his place in the world’s top 50 this week and made his first Masters appearance in a fortnight.

Although they lost their final group game against Keith Mitchell on Friday, Patrick Cantley’s win over Sungjae Im ensured that the Power continued to top Group Four after previous victories over Cantley and Im.

On Saturday, with the pressure on Augusta’s ticket well and truly off, Power turned up in style, sweeping Hatton 4 and 3.

Just a year after being out of the world top 450, Power is looking right at home top of the table. His next match will be against Scotty.