Electronic music poet Mira Calix dies

To many, she appeared in 1998 in the now famous compilation We are smart people Launched by Sheffield’s electro label Warp Records. And, along with talented Scots from Canadian boards, English or Finn Jimmy Tenor from Autecre, this record propelled him for good as one of the leading artists of the IDM scene at the time – Intelligent Dance. It was said with some fanfare. music.

Born in 1969 in Durban, South Africa, musician and videographer Mira Calix, in civilian status Chantal Passamonte, died on March 28, 2022, at the age of 52. We are devastated. In six albums, Mira has pushed the boundaries between musical…