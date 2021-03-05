Elevator Movie (2021) | Cast, Songs, Teaser, Trailer, Release Date

Lift (ift ்ட்) is a 2020 Tamil love drama with Bigg Boss fame. Kavin And big The fame Amrita Iyer In the lead roles. Produced by Hepji, Vineeth Varaprasath has directed the play. Brito Michael composed the music and S Yuva handled the cinematography. The editing work was handled by G. Madan. The lift movie is the second venture of Kavin after the movie Natapuna Annanu Theriuma. The film is expected to be released in 2021 this year. Stay tuned with Newsbugz.com for more updates.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company KH KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Amrit was last seen in the Tollywood flick 30 Razulo Premincham Ela alongside Pradeep Machiraju. Kavin plays an important role in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer The doctor.

Click here for this Upcoming tamil movies

The director Vineet Varaprasath the creator Hepji The script Vineet Varaprasath The style drama story Vineet Varaprasath Enacted Kavin, Amrit Iyer music Still to be updated The cinematographer Still to be updated Editor Still to be updated Construction organization Ekka Entertainment Release date Still to be announced Language: Hindi Tamil

Lift movie cast

Lift teaser

Watch the official motion poster video of Kavin’s lift film,

Lift trailer

Lift tamil movie songs

Click Here For More Tamil cinema news.