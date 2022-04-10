Elevator Vs. Barcelona Live: Results, alignment, controversy, reactions and press conference of LaLiga 2021-2022 matches

Epic keeps Barcelona alive. A goal from Luc de Jong in ’93 keeps Xavi’s team in the fight for LaLiga; Levante had up to 3 penalties and did not take advantage of them to score.

Luc de Jong’s goal in injury time broke the tie on the scoreboard to defeat Levante (2–3), who survived the last minute thanks to three penalties pointed by Munueira Monteiro. Gavi and Pedri’s entry into the field sluggishly woke the axes, giving the game yet another momentum to trace the match. An error by Lenglet jeopardized Blagrana’s victory, leaving Roger Marty to score from eleven metres.

Luc de Jong got the respect again. Without minutes in LaLiga since the end of February, the Dutchman again scored a goal …