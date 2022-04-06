Eleven Sports boss Guillaume Collard to head RTL Belgium soon?

The current CEO of XI Sports Guillaume Collard could replace Philippe Delusin, head of RTL Belgium, we learn l’eco, We have been told by Eleven Sports that these are rumors and nothing is confirmed. And in favor of RTL or the shareholders (Rossel and DPG Media, the new owners of RTL Belgium), the answers seem to be the same.

Nevertheless, we confirm that she is indeed high on the “short list” and that her candidacy is of interest.

The boss of Eleven Sports, 37, began his career at Proximus (then Belagacom) in 2007 before stepping down to XI in 2016, of which he has been managing director since 2019.

He also told us about his approach to football rights, the emergence of competitors like Amazon or Facebook, and more.

