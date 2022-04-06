Eleven Sports boss Guillaume Collard to head RTL Belgium soon?

The current CEO of XI Sports Guillaume Collard could replace Philippe Delusin, head of RTL Belgium, we learn l’eco, We have been told by Eleven Sports that these are rumors and nothing is confirmed. And in favor of RTL or the shareholders (Rossel and DPG Media, the new owners of RTL Belgium), the answers seem to be the same.

Nevertheless, we confirm that she is indeed high on the “short list” and that her candidacy is of interest.


