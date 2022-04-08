Elias Lindholm Calgary Flame San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk One goal and two assists added, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Trevor Lewis Also scored for Calgary, winning their third game in a row. Dan Vladari Made 31 saves to get his 10th win.

“What a game with him,” said Tkachuk about Vladar. “I thought he was awesome tonight and that was probably the main reason we won.”

nick bonino And Logan Couture Scored for San Jose, who lost fifth place in a row. James Reimer After hitting Couture in the crease, he scored 32 runs before getting injured in the third period. He was able to skate under his own power. capo kahkonen In relief intercepted all five shots he faced.

“It’s hard to win a game when you’re only scoring one…