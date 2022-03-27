Elite Eight schedule: Duke, St Peters want final Four trip

The final day of the men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games took place on Friday night, providing a fair amount of drama for an already disappointing year of March Madness.

St. Peters became the first No. 15 seed in tournament history to advance to the Elite Eight with an upset win over No. 3 Purdue. Peacock’s historic run continued in remarkable fashion but they were far from the only team in action on Friday.

Kansas was the only No. 1 seed to advance with a narrow win over No. 4 Providence. No. 8 UNC made another turnaround at No. 4 UCLA. In the end, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) became the second two-digit seed to earn his place in the Elite Eight with a 14-point victory over No. 11 Iowa State.

Now with the results of Sweet 16, the Elite Eight region…