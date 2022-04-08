Elite fifth season: schedule, how and where to watch the Spanish series

Elite Season 5 premieres online worldwide this Friday and here we tell you what time, date and how to watch it via Netflix platform



This Friday, April 8, Elite 5 premieres on the Netflix platform and fans can expect what happens next in the stories of Samu, Carla, Ari, Mencia, Omar, and more. Carlos Monteiro and Dario Madrona, producers of the Spanish production, will show its results at the end of last season, focusing on the union between Guzmán and Ander. Also the possible location of Armando’s body. So that you don’t miss any details of the streaming giant’s new production, we leave you the world premiere time, date…