Elite season 5 cast: who’s in Netflix series with Itzan Escamilla and Valentina Zenere, release date, trailer

Elite follows a clash of cultures between working class teens and their upper-class peers at Spanish private school.

The new season will see the introduction of several new cast members as well as the return of many long standing characters.

The show is Spain’s answer to Sex Education, with a similar amount of sex but considerably more murder.

Who is not returning for Elite season 5?

Danna Paola, who played Lu Montesinos, and Ester Expósito who played Carla Rosen were both in the show from the first season but will not be returning for season five.

Which cast members are returning?

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel Garcia