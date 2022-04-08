Elizabeth Holmes’ Twitter Account Still Online, Public

Photo: CNBC/NBCU Photo via Bank/NBCUniversal Getty Images

season finale drop out, Hulu’s fine portrait of the tortoiseshell-necked girlboss dropped on April 7, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Thanks to this same miniseries, we’ve never been more invested in Elizabeth Holmes and her many, many blood crimes. Now that we won’t have another new episode of Amanda Seyfried threatening the whole of Silicon Valley all over again, we’ll take Holmes’ new material wherever we get it. And we got it. It appears that Holmes’ Twitter account from Theranos’ heyday is still more or less fully intact and is available to read along with the tweets…