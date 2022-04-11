Elizabeth II: Revised London Bridge Operation

Like other members of the royal family, there will be a specific protocol following the death of Elizabeth II. For the Queen, there has been a significant change in the operation called London Bridge, according to information revealed by the Mail on Sunday.

Because if Queen Elizabeth II, now 95 years old, continues to play her role, the United Kingdom is obliged for several months to draw up protocols that will follow her death. When this sad news comes, the country will be in mourning for ten days.

Last May, British media Daily Mail revealed the details of the operation, called Operation London Bridge. We learn in particular that the Queen’s death will be notified by telephone to the Prime Minister, the Secretaries of the Cabinet and the Chief Political Representatives. An “official message” will be issued by Buckingham to inform the public,…