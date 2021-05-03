Ellam Sheriyakum Movie Cast, Roles, Trailer, Story, Release Date

Elam Sheriyakum Movie is a Malayalam language film. The film release date is 18 June 2021. The cast includes Rajisha Vijayan, Asif Ali etc.

The plot revolves around the life of a youth. He decides to enter politics and has to face issues. Will he be able to maintain his love and passion for politics?

Alum Sheriyakum Film Guide

Director: Jibu Jacob

Genre: Drama, Politics, Romance

Language: Malayalam

Release date: 18 June 2021

The trailer

Still to be released