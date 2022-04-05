Elle Fanning Admits She Was “The Worst” For Big Sister Dakota Fanning

Hey sisters, you can’t live with them and you can’t live without them.



Before becoming a household name himself, elle fanning looked like her older sister Dakota Fanning Tried to navigate his newfound fame thanks to roles in movies Uptown Girls And Charlotte’s Web,

When overly enthusiastic fans saw Dakota, instead of giving a hand, Elle admitted that she was a little less than a model sister.



“I wasn’t going to be recognized, but I was part of the madness,” Elle shared in Net-a-Porter Porter Magazine, “I’d be like, ‘Dakota! Dakota!’ I was there to try and make it come true worst,



Older and wiser, Elle now has a newfound appreciation for her sister. In fact, the pair have stayed away from each other and continue to navigate the craziness of Hollywood together. “We are very, very…