Elliot Page reveals Umbrella Academy character is transgender

Elliot Page let the fans go Umbrella Academy Learn about a significant development in the upcoming third season of the Netflix show: Her character will come out as transgender.

Page, who uses the pronouns he and they, broke the news about him. Umbrella Academy The character took to social media this week, posting a photo and inviting fans to “meet Victor Hargreaves” — a reference to the upcoming story fans will reveal when Season 3 drops this summer.

Netflix retweeted the news, giving Victor a warm welcome, saying, “We’re so glad you’re here.”

