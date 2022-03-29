Elliot Page says wearing a suit at the Oscars was a symbol of ‘trans joy’

Elliot Page is opening up about the freedom he’s felt since Coming out as transgender in 2020,

To pay tribute Trans Week of Visibility and ActionThe Umbrella Academy The star sat down with trans activists on Instagram Live Raquel Willis and the American Civil Liberty Union Chase Strongio To discuss the importance of community building, elevating trans joy, and combating misinformation in the media.

“The best I’ve ever felt, I feel like I never really thought of,” Page said.

“I know the challenges I’ve been through and I know how difficult it has been for me,” he continued. “Too much privilege, the sheer amount of resources I have, clearly saved my life – from medicine to my surgery, and so many things…