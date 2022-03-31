Elliot Page’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ character will come out as transgender

netflix original series Umbrella AcademyArt imitates life.

Canadian actor Elliot Page, who played Vanya Hargreaves in the Netflix series, announced on Tuesday that his character will come out as transgender.

On both Twitter and Instagram, Page, 35, shared a still from season 3, titled “Meet Victor Hargreaves.”

Story continues below ad

In December 2020, Page came out as transgender. “I want to share with you that I’m trans, my pronouns are he/she and my name is Elliot,” Page told fans.

Read more: Bruce Willis will give up acting career because of aphasia diagnosis, family says

“I…