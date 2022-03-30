Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character Season 3. I have trans

Meet Victor Hargreaves.

Elliot Page’s “Umbrella Academy” character Vanya Hargreaves is going through a transformation of his own!

The 35-year-old onscreen superhero will be seen as a transgender in Season 3 of the Netflix series. Page announced the news on twitter With a snapshot of myself in costume.

Netflix retweeted his post, writing: “Welcome to the family, Victor – we’re so glad you’re here!”

“Umbrella Academy” is based on the Dark Horse comic book by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

The series follows a family of adopted siblings, who moonlight as superheroes, to find out who killed their father on the brink of an apocalypse.

