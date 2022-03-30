Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character to come out as transgender

Page’s character in Netflix’s hit series will come out as a transgender in the third season.
The streaming giant celebrated the news by retweeting the page on its dedicated LGBTQ+ content Twitter account, Most.
“It feels so good to say: Elliot Page stars as Victor Hargreaves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!,” Most read tweets
Page’s original tweet included a photo of the star in character.
In 2020, the Oscar-nominated artist went public with being transgender and identifying as non-binary.
Read Full News