Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character to come out as transgender

Los Angeles: Elliot Page’s “The Umbrella Academy” character will come out as transgender in the third season of the Netflix series, the actor said on Tuesday.

In the first seasons 1 and 2 of cisgender woman Vanya Hargreaves, Page’s character — whose superpowers include the Untouchable Force through the use of sound — will transition into the upcoming third season, which begins on June 22. Page’s character would now be known as Victor Hargreaves and use the pronoun he/she/it.

Page himself announced the news, tweeting a first-look photo of Victor with the caption: “Meet Victor Hargreaves.” Netflix shared the tweet, saying: “Welcome to the family, Victor – we’re so glad you’re here.”

