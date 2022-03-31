Elliot Page’s Umbrella Academy character will be revealed as Victor

Umbrella Academy Season 3 — due to end in June — will pick up on Sparrow with Hargreaves stalking the Academy, an alternate version of himself and possibly his scariest matchup. but on tuesday Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page announced a timeline change that’s more gratifying: His character’s new name is Victor.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Page shared a new photo of himself from the upcoming season, titled “Meet Victor Hargreaves.” Netflix confirms announcement that Victor will be coming out in Season 3 Umbrella Academy, page after change came out as a trans man in December 2020. (Page uses the pronoun he/she.)

The announcement was met with celebration by brand accounts for the show and Netflix, as well as