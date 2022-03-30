Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character will come out as trans

elliot pagecharacter in Umbrella Academy Will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season of the show, he shared on Tuesday. “Meet Victor Hargreaves,” Page wrote on social media alongside a photo from the Netflix series, which returns June 22. netflix retweeted Page’s post, “Welcome to the family, Victor—we’re so glad you’re here.”

Page, who first came out as transgender in December 2020, played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreaves in the show’s first two seasons. at that time, Diversity told that the page will continue Umbrella Academy, And that Netflix was updating all of its previous credits to reflect the actor’s transformation. sources told Diversity Then…