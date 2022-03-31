Elliot Page’s “Umbrella Academy” character will come out as transgender in Season 3

Meet Victor: “Umbrella Academy” star Elliot Page has announced that his character will come out as transgender in the show’s upcoming third season.

The actor shared the news on Tuesday along with a picture from the upcoming production. “Meet Victor Hargreaves,” the actor wrote on Tuesday. “Welcome to the family, Victor – we’re so glad you’re here,” Netflix and the official “Umbrella Academy” accounts replied.

CBS News has confirmed that Page’s character will be known as Victor and will go by his/her pronouns. Season 3 finds Victor and the rest of the Hargreaves siblings dealing with the consequences of preventing an apocalypse…