Elon Musk has joined the board of Twitter, the company announced Tuesday, a chance for the world’s richest man to have a say in the future of the influential social media company.

While before Musk Federal regulatory filings indicated that he planned to take a passive stake in Twitter, his actions since then no doubt wanting to shake it up. After acquiring his stake on March 14, Musk spent the next three weeks influencing discussions about the future of Twitter — its algorithms, how it delivers speech, and even whether there are “new platforms”. Required—all without disclosing that he was a part—is in talks to join the owner and the board.