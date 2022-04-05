Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If They Want An Edit Button; shares rise

Elon Musk invested in Twitter after he said he was looking at building a new social media platform.

Elon Musk has asked Twitter users if they want an edit button to be added to the platform – hours after he took a 9.2% passive stake in the company, making him the largest shareholder.

Twitter shares rose more than 4% on the Nasdaq stock exchange in premarket trading Tuesday morning. It was up 1.04% at 6:41 a.m. ET and was trading around $51 a share. The rise came on the heels of Twitter’s best day of trading since its IPO in 2013, with shares rising more than 27% on Monday.

“Do you want an edit button?” Musk asked in a tweet late Monday.

At the time of writing, the poll had received 2,333,856 votes, with some 73.6% voting “yse” and 26.4% voting …