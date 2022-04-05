Elon Musk becomes majority shareholder of Twitter 9.2% of the property purchased

Founder and CEO of automaker Tesla, Elon Musk on Monday bought 9.2 percent of the shares of the social network Twitter. As announced by the platform in a statement sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a week after it suggested its interest in entering the space.

According to the narrator, Tycoon bought a total of 73.5 million shares Twitter totals 800.6 million titles, which makes up the company’s share capital, representing a 9.2 percent stake.

Elon Musk purchases oysters through Revocable Trust and Equivalent to a total of 2,888 million US dollars (According to the closing price of the stock market on last Friday) To the businessman…