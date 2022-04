Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest individual shareholder 1:04

(CNN) — According to a filing on Monday, Elon Musk recently bought 9.2% of Twitter’s shares, making him the company’s largest individual shareholder.

News of the buy sent Twitter shares up 24% in premarket trading.

Musk did not disclose what he paid for the shares, but his stake stood at $2.9 billion at the end of trading on Friday and $3.6 billion after Monday’s increase.

