Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder

When Elon Musk considered taking Tesla private in 2018, he posted about it on Twitter to tell the world. When he got stuck in traffic in 2016, he tweeted The idea of ​​an underground tunnel system to reduce the “soul destroying” crowd. And when he challenged Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to a one-on-one fight last month, he broadcast it on twitter,

Now Mr. Musk is putting his money where his mouth is shut.

on Monday, a regulatory filing It was revealed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man, had bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, the social media platform where he has more than 80 million followers. It appears that the purchase was made before Mr. Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder.